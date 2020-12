GOAL

Diego Costa has asked to leave Atletico Madrid, according to AS.

The 32-year-old wants to be released from his contract six months early due to family reasons.

Costa has a number of offers on the table from other clubs if he does indeed get his wish to depart Atletico in January.

If the Spain international is unable to depart during the next window, he will farewell Atletico on a free transfer at season's end.