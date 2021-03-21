Celta Vigo have entered the race for River Plate striker Rafael Borre, reports Marca.

The Colombia international has experience of LaLiga, having previously played for Atletico Madrid - who own 50 per cent of his playing rights - and Villarreal before moving to River in 2017.

Sporting director Felipe Miñambres confirmed the 25-year-old is a player of interest for the Galician club: "We had been in contact before about bringing him here but couldn't make it happen.

"Now his situation is different because his contract is expiring and I'm certain he'll get a lot of offers.

"We will try to sign him, but there are no guarantees."

Borre has been a stable of Marcelo Gallardo's team with whom he has lifted two Copas Argentina, two Supercopas Argentina, and the 2018 Copa Libertadores.

Celta, managed by former Internacional boss Eduardo Coudet, currently sit 11th in the Spanish top-flight.