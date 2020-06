GOAL

Celta Vigo have offered Lokomotiv Moscow €6 million to sign Russian forward Fedor Smolov permanently - as Cadena Ser reports.

The Spanish outfit brought in the 30-year-old on loan in January, but he is still tied to his current employers until 2022.

Smolov has scored once in his first nine appearances for Celta, who are currently fighting to avoid relegation from La Liga.