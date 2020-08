GOAL

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has offered to step down if Lionel Messi agrees to stay at the club, according to Spanish broadcaster TV3.

They claim the desperate attempt by the beleaguered president to prevent Messi's departure would involve the forward publicly saying he will not leave Camp Nou, having indicated earlier this week he wishes to depart.

However, the reports claim it is too little and too late, with Messi already set on moving on.