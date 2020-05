GOAL

Barcelona have no intention of selling Ansu Fati amid reports Juventus wanted to include the youngster in any deal for Miralem Pjanic, according to Sport.

The Bianconeri had hoped to sign the 17-year-old in a part-exchange deal for Pjanic, but have been told he will not be sold in any cirumstances.

The Italian side may now turn their attention to Arthur Melo, though the Brazilian is believed to be reluctant to leave Barca this summer.