Martin Braithwaite's time at Barcelona appears to already be up with the club eager to sell him this summer, reports Mundo Deportivo.

The 28-year-old arrived from Leganes in February in a controversial move after his €18million release clause was triggered as an emergency signing.

Though only joining the Catalans midway during the 2019-20 season, and with four years left on his contract, manager Quique Setien has reportedly told the club the Dane is surplus to requirements.

Braithwaite made four LaLiga starts for the club, notching one goal (against Mallorca) and 403 minutes of playing time.

The former Toulouse striker is ineligible to play in this season's Champions League, where Barcelona are set to host Napoli for the second leg Round of 16 on August 8.