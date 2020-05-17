Nelson Semedo's proposed move to either Manchester City or Juventus looks set to pave the way for Barcelona to bring in a highly rated new right-back.

And the Catalan club know exactly what it will take to land their preferred target: €20million.

That is the fee Spanish newspaper Sport suggests will be enough to secure United States defender Sergino Dest when the transfer window reopens.

DEST: MY GOAL IS TO PLAY FOR BARCELONA

The Dutch-born full-back, who spurned Netherlands' interest in his international future, only recently graduated from Ajax's youth setup, making 15 Eredivisie starts before the coronavirus pandemic curtailed his breakthrough 2019-20 campaign.