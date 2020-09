GOAL

Barcelona have contacted Arsenal over a possible deal for Hector Bellerin - according to SPORT.

Blaugrana officials have met with the Premier League club to discuss terms, but the Gunners will only listen to offers within the region of €25 million (£23m/$29m) for the Spain international.

Bellerin, who has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, missed the majority of the 2019-20 season through injury.