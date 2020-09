GOAL

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Ajax to sign Sergino Dest, with the Catalan side hopeful of swiftly wrapping up a deal for the United States international, according to Goal.

The full-back will cost the club €20 million (£18m/$23m) up front plus an additional €5m (£4.5m/$6m) in bonuses, with Barca now due to step up their search for a striker to replace Atletico Madrid-bound Luis Suarez.