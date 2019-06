GOAL

Barcelona have tabled an offer of €100 million plus Philippe Coutinho in their bid to bring Neymar back to the club, reports Sport.

The Camp Nou giants are eager to re-sign the Brazil international from Paris Saint-Germain and are hoping that a deal involving a sizeable fee and a proven playmaker will be deemed acceptable.

