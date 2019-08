GOAL

Barcelona officials are in Paris to make a third bid for Neymar, according to ESPN.

Barca have had two previous bids rejected but are hopeful that their latest package will be accepted by Paris Saint-Germain.

It is believed the Spanish champions will make a renewed bid to take Neymar back on loan until the end of the season with an option to make it permanent next summer for a fee of €170 million (£154m /$189m).

