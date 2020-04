GOAL

Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico is the subject of interest from Barcelona - according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Blaugrana could launch a bid for the 27-year-old if Junior Firpo decides to leave Camp Nou when the transfer market reopens.

Tagliafico's agent has already spoken with Barca officials to discuss a potential deal, but Tagliafico is also being chased by a number of other top clubs across Europe.