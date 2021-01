GOAL

Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero on a free transfer at the end of the season, The Sun reports.

The 32-year-old former Atletico Madrid man is out of contract in the summer and has not yet been offered an extension by Pep Guardiola's side.

Barca are in the market for a proven goalscorer after the departure of Luis Suarez and could have an advantage in their pursuit of Aguero in that he is good friends with Argentina and Blaugrana captain Lionel Messi.