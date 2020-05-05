GOAL

Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle to sign Inter forward Lautaro Martinez for a fee of €60 million (£52m/$65m) plus two players from the LaLiga giants.

Sport claim that both parties have agreed on a deal, with Lautaro having informed the Serie A club's hierarchy that he wants to leave to join the Catalans.

The likes of Ivan Rakitic or Samuel Umtiti could well be offered as part of the deal, while Carles Alena and Nelson Semedo are also possible makeweights that Barca may attempt to include.