Barcelona are plotting an audacious plan to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, according to ESPN.

The report says LaLiga champions could invoke a little-known FIFA clause – Article 17 – in order to lure Neymar back to Camp Nou.

Article 17 states that players can leave their contracts "without just cause" once the three-year protection period ends.

Neymar is currently into his third season at PSG and would theoretically be eligible to avail of the clause once the Ligue 1 season concludes.

The Catalan club availed of another obscure loophole in February when they signed Danish striker Martin Braithwaite from Leganes.

After losing Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele to injury, Barcelona were granted special dispensation to sign a new player outside of the transfer window.

Despite Leganes' objections, Los Pepineros were helpless to prevent the deal going through after Barcelona activated the 28-year-old's €18million release clause.