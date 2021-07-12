Lionel Messi seems certain to stay at Barcelona, and he could reportedly be joined by Renato Sanches.

The LaLiga giants want to sign the Lille midfielder, according to Le 10 Sport.

The report says Tottenham are also targeting the Portugal international, who has previously played for the likes of Benfica and Bayern Munich.

Barca have already signed Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay ahead of the 2021-22 season, though missed out on midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

One player whose future at Barcelona is uncertain is Antoine Griezmann.

La Vanguardia reports the forward wants to remain at Barca, where he is contracted until 2024, but could leave given the financial uncertainty at the club.