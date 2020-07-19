GOAL

Barcelona players are eager for Patrick Kliuvert to return to Camp Nou to replace Quique Setien - according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Blaugrana dressing room has already turned against Setien after a disastrous end to the La Liga season, which saw Real Madrid crowned champions.

Kluivert would be a popular choice among the current squad to take over as Barca's new manager due to his extensive knowledge of the club and its core values.

The Dutchman made 257 appearances for the club over a six-season spell, leaving in 2004 to join Newcastle United.

Kluivert returned to Barcelona in July 2019 to become the club's academy director.