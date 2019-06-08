GOAL

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has told the club's board that he intends to stay put next season, despite being heavily linked with a return to the Premier League.

In a report from AS, The Welsh international is said to have told his Bernabeu bosses face-to-face of his desire to remain in the Spanish captial.

His stance is in direct contrast to the actions of Real manager Zinedine Zidane, who dropped Bale to the bench last season and has since moved to bring Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic to the club in a bid to bolster his new-look attack.