Atletico Madrid are eager to tie Diego Simeone down to fresh terms until 2024 - according to AS.

The Argentine manager's current deal at Wanda Metropolitano is due to expire next year, but the Los Rojiblancos want to ensure he remains in the dugout for the long-term.

Simeone has guided Atletico to the top of the LaLiga standings in 2020-21, with their next outing away at Eibar set to take place on Thursday.