GOAL

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze is the subject of interest from Atletico Madrid - according to Bild.

The 28-year-old is set to leave Westfalenstadion when his contract expires this summer, and Diego Simeone is ready to pounce.

However, Gotze may have to accept a significant reduction on his €10 million-per-year wages if he chooses to join Atletico, who are only willing to pay him £2m-per-season.