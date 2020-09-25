GOAL

Atletico Madrid have offered Edinson Cavani a one-year contract with the option for a further 12 months, Goal reports.

The offer comes days after Atletico completed a deal to sign Luis Suarez from Barcelona for €6 million (£5.5m/$7m) - now they are looking to bring his Uruguay international team-mate to Wanda Metropolitano.

However, there is a major hurdle in the way of the deal - Diego Costa. Atletico must sell the Spain international striker before they can sign Cavani, as they cannot afford the wages of all three star strikers.