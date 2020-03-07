Reinier scored his first goals since arriving at Real Madrid as he grabbed a double in Castilla's 4-0 victory over Coruxo on Saturday.

Madrid shelled out a reported €30million to sign the 18-year-old from Flamengo, and he has started his career in Spain with the second team in Segunda B1.

Reinier got off the mark by guiding home the game's opening goal from 12 yards after Miguel Baeza cushioned Fran Garcia's left-wing delivery in the ninth minute.

After Alvaro Fidalgo and Antonio Blanco increased Castilla's advantage, the Brazilian volleyed home a cross in the 91st minute to round off the scoring and secure the win for Raul's side.