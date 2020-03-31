GOAL

Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon has underlined his desire to prove himself at the Santiago Bernabeu once his loan spell at Sevilla is over.

However, the 23-year-old also says he wants to say a proper goodbye to his current club with the end of the Spanish season currently suspended.

“I would love to finish the season either on July 30 or August 30 with Sevilla. It’s my team and that’s my idea,” he told Diario de Sevilla.

"I am very happy here, as I would be in Madrid. I am from Madrid and I have my life there. And I would love to succeed there.”