Real Sociedad Win Seven-Goal Thriller Against Osasuna December 22, 2019 16:17 6:54 min Martin Odegaard and Chimy Avila were the stars for their respective teams as Real Sociedad held on for a 4-3 win at El Sadar against 10-man Osasuna. Real Sociedad Highlights Osasuna La Liga LaLiga Highlights Ezequiel Avila Martin Odegaard Alexander Isak -Latest Videos 0:47 min Morata One-On-One Shot Saved by Robles 6:54 min La Real Beat Osasuna in Seven-Goal Thriller 0:56 min Odegaard Scores Birthday Golazo 2:05 min Leganes End Year With Valuable Win Over Espanyol 0:26 min Flick to Stay on as Bayern Boss 1:48 min Gabigol Not Ready to Discuss Flamengo Future 1:21 min Neymar and Mbappe Motivate Each Other – Tuchel 5:17 min Valencia Snatch Late Draw With Valladolid 4:52 min Getafe Shut Out By Villarreal 4:54 min Marseille Cruise Past Nimes