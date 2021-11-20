La Liga leaders Real Sociedad host Valencia on Sunday aiming to extend a 12-game unbeaten streak that started after it lost its season opener.

Imanol Alguacil, Real Sociedad's manager said: "The team knows very well that what we've done so far deserves credit. But we know that we live in the present. And the present is Valencia, our next game. I said it more than once, our situation, in general, is excellent. But it is for the fans to enjoy. Just the fans. The task for me and the players is to work more and get better. And we have a lot, a lot to improve on if we want to be able to continue with these results."

Sociedad is hoping striker Mikel Oyarzabal can return soon after more than a month sidelined with a leg injury.

A loss could see Sociedad toppled from the top spot, with Real Madrid and Sevilla both one point behind Sociedad and with a game in hand each.