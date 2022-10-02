Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury with Belgium during the international break.

The 30-year-old completed 90 minutes as Belgium lost 1-0 to the Netherlands in last Sunday's Nations League clash, but appeared to be in some discomfort during the game.

Madrid host Osasuna in LaLiga on Sunday as they return to action after the last international break before November's World Cup, but will be without their star goalkeeper.

The Spanish and European champions released a statement ahead of the clash with Osasuna stating Courtois had suffered a hernia issue.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's side did not confirm how long the back injury will keep Courtois on the sidelines as Madrid await results from scans on the former Chelsea man.

Courtois remains the only player to have played every minute of the season so far for Madrid, who are undefeated this campaign, but that run will end with Andriy Lunin expected to replace him.