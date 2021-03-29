Real Madrid do not wish to sign Cristiano Ronaldo back from Juventus, reports Cuatro.

After opting against making a big signing last season, club president Florentino Pérez is allegedly preparing to make big waves on the upcoming summer transfer window as Los Blancos look to reassert themselves as the powerhouse of world football.

However, despite rumors linking Ronaldo with a return to the Spanish capital, the reigning LaLiga champions have no intention of re-signing the Juventus star.

Instead, Perez wants to build around younger players, with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland the Spanish mogul's primary transfer targets.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are both interested in the Portugal star, according to the Spanish outlet.