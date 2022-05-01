With four games still to go and thanks to their victory against Espanyol (4-0), Real Madrid won their 35th League title in history.

Against Espanyol, it was a match in which Carlo Ancelotti's men needed to score at least one point to win the title. But Brazilian Rodrygo Goes had better plans, and scored a brace, to put Real Madrid on track to the title in the first half.

The Spaniard Marco Asensio, in a counterattack led by the Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga, was in charge of making it 3-0 in the 55th minute. Already in minute 81, the most lethal couple in LaLiga Santander, finished the scoreboard with a goal from Frenchman Karim Benzema after a pass from Vinicius Junior.

Source: EFE