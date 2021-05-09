Eden Hazard has been left out of Real Madrid's starting XI to face Sevilla at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Sunday.

The Belgian came under heavy criticism after he was seen laughing with Chelsea players following Wednesday's Champions League semi-final exit.

Meanwhile, Sergio Ramos and Ferland Mendy have been ruled out after picking up injuries in training.

35-year-old Ramos returned to action at Stamford Bridge following seven weeks on the sidelines, but has since suffered a hamstring injury forcing him to miss Sunday's crucial LaLiga clash against his former team.

Zinedine Zidane has opted to line up Marcelo and Alvaro Odriozola either side of Eder Militao and Nacho Fernandez, while Federico Valverde makes his first start since El Clasico after testing negative for COVID.

For Sevilla, Julen Lopetegui has made just one change to the starting line-up that fell to a 1-0 defeat against Athletic Club on Monday, with Joan Jordan making way for Suso.

Real Madrid vs. Sevilla - Sunday @ 3:00pm ET / Noon PT live and exclusively on beIN SPORTS