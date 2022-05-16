Real Madrid and adidas unveiled this Monday the new home jersey for the 2022-23 season which, inspired by the club's legacy, features the iconic white and the club's crest, along with purple details, to celebrate the past, present and the future, on its 120th anniversary.

The shirt honors the past while celebrating the spirit of greatness that has united players, fans and the club over the last 120 years. The club's rich history is also commemorated with a unique symbol printed inside the collar, as Real Madrid continues to bring impossible moments to life and make history.

EFE.