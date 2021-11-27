There's a mouth-watering clash at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday when third-placed Sevilla travels to face La Liga table-toppers Real Madrid.

Real have won their last five matches in all competitions - the visitors are unbeaten in their last six league fixtures.

Carlo Ancelotti's men have 30 points from 13 games - Sevilla two fewer, with Real Sociedad sandwiched between them, having played a game more.

Recent history certainly favors Real - unbeaten in their last five Primera División meetings with Sevilla.