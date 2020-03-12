A player for Real Madrid's basketball team has tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, the club has enacted a self-quarantine of both the basketball and football clubs.

The move has prompted LaLiga to announce a two-week suspension of all matches.

Club statement:

Real Madrid C. F. announces that a member of our basketball first team has tested positive for coronavirus.



The recommendation of remaining in quarantine has been followed with immediate effect, with this measure applied to both the basketball and football first teams, given that the two squads share the facilities at Real Madrid City.



In addition, a decision has been made to close our training ground and it is recommended that all Real Madrid staff who work at Real Madrid City remain in quarantine.



The EuroLeague basketball match and the LaLiga football fixture scheduled for today and tomorrow will not be played.