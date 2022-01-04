Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui claimed not to be interested in talks about the title race even after his team defeated Cadiz 1-0 on Monday to get to just five points behind leaders Real Madrid in the La Liga table.

He said: "Happy for the three points obviously. It's always difficult, every match is a struggle, is complicated. Cadiz are a very tough opponent who knows how to attack you and how to defend. It's complicated. And considering the circumstances and the difficulties that both teams are going through, I think we played a committed match. We waited for our moment, we worked in the match according to the plan and we achieved our goal that was to get the three points. I am satisfied with the team and with the work."

And added: "I see Sevilla preparing the match against (Real) Zaragoza (in Copa del Rey on Thursday) with just the 12 or 13 players that are available, in a competition that doesn't allow you to make mistakes because otherwise, you are out. I don't look beyond the match against Zaragoza. As for all the rest, to be clear, I don't care."

Lucas Ocampos scored the only goal of the game in the 58th minute to ensure Sevilla kept the pressure on Real.