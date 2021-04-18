Federico Valverde will miss Sunday's LaLiga clash against Getafe after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

As a precautionary measure, the Uruguayan midfielder has been removed from Real Madrid's matchday squad and is currently self-isolating.

Injuries and positive COVID-19 tests have forced Zinedine Zidane into including five Real Madrid Castilla players for Sunday's trip to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

📋✅ Our squad for the match 🆚 @GetafeCF!

ℹ️ Zidane has incorporated four Castilla players into his squad for tomorrow’s match against Getafe.#GetafeRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/x6ySjfYKCS — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 17, 2021

Sergio Ramos finds himself back in the treatment room, while Raphael Varane has been ruled out after contracting Covid-19.

Dani Carvajal is another long-term injury victim, with Lucas Vazquez now out for the rest of the season after suffering knee ligament damage while providing cover at right-back.

Meanwhile, Ferland Mendy is also out after sustaining a calf injury.

Getafe vs. Real Madrid - Sunday @ 3pm ET / Noon PT on beIN SPORTS

Statement:

"Real Madrid C. F informs that our player Fede Valverde has been in isolation since yesterday, Saturday 17 April, after being in direct contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19, although the player has tested negative in all the tests that he has undergone.

"Fede Valverde will not be available for the match against Getafe C. F. today."