Luka Jovic will miss Wednesday's Champions League clash against Borussia Monchengladbach after suffering an adductor injury, Real Madrid have confirmed.

The setback is just the latest in what has so far been a frustrating season for the 22-year-old who missed four games in recent weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Serbia international was then left out of Zinedine Zidane's matchday squad for Saturday's 1-0 victory over Sevilla.

"Following tests carried out today on our player, Luka Jovic, by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with tendonitis in the adductor muscles of his right leg," a club statement read.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed."

With Mariano Diaz also recovering from injury, Karim Benzema is the only striker available for Wednesday's crunch game, with Madrid needing a result to advance to the last 16 in the Champions League.

Jovic's struggles for Madrid have continued at the start of this season, failing to score in five appearances across all competitions.

In LaLiga, he has mustered just six shots, hitting the target only once as he has passed up two big chances. He has created a mere two opportunities for his team-mates.

Jovic scored twice in his debut league campaign in Spain, having netted 17 for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga in 2018-19.