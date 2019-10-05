Real Betis And Eibar Settle For Draw October 5, 2019 15:15 1:30 min Fabián Orellana's first half penalty was negated by Lorenzo Morón in Real Betis' 1-1 draw with Eibar in LaLiga Eibar Soccer Highlights La Liga LaLiga Highlights Real Betis -Latest Videos 4:57 min Marseille Slump Continues With Loss To Amiens 1:30 min Real Betis And Eibar Settle For Draw 1:48 min Quartararo Wins Dramatic #ThaiGP Pole Showdown 1:21 min Zidane In Tough Position Ahead OF Granada Clash 3:00 min MotoGP Flashback: Two Decades Post-Doohan 2:48 min One Lap Around Chang International Circuit 1:26 min Morón Scores Real Betis Equalizer Against Eibar 4:01 min Fenerbahce Fall At Home To Antalyaspor 3:36 min beIN SPORTS Exclusive: Thomas Tuchel 1:03 min Orellana Puts Eibar In Front Of Real Betis