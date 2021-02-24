Raul Garcia has signed a one-year contract extension with Athletic Club.

Club statement:

Athletic Club forward Raúl García has signed a one-year contract extension, keeping him at the Club until June 30, 2022.

The 34-year-old joined Athletic in 2015-16 and has gone on to score 70 goals in 238 appearances for the Club, making him the current top overall goalscorer in the first-team. Raúl was also first team’s top scorer last season, with a career-best return of 15 goals.

The forward’s new deal was signed on Wednesday morning and includes the option for an extra year if certain targets are met. Furthermore, the new contract contains no release clause.