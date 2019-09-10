GOAL

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos says 'the door is always open' at the club for players of Paul Pogba's calibre.

Zinedine Zidane had reportedly been keen on the Manchester United midfielder throughout the summer window, but he has remained at Old Trafford for the time being.

“I think Real Madrid always has the door open for good players such as him,” Ramos told the Express. "For me, Pogba is one of the great players. I think he brings balance to a team. He has a great offensive influence and he has this amazing physique.”