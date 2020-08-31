Sevilla are close to signing Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, Marca reports.

The Croatia international joined Barca in 2014 after a strong spell with Sevilla and, for the most part, he has been a success at Camp Nou.

Ivan Rakitic is back to Sevilla! Done deal and total agreement reached with Barcelona. He’s gonna sign for next three years. the Croatian midfielder is also having medical tests right now (as reported by @marca). Here-we-go 🤝 #FCB #Sevilla #Barcelona #Rakitic — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2020

However, over the past couple of years, he has become a source of frustration for some fans, who have taken to targeting him with jeers during games.

The 32-year-old is currently undergoing a medical with the Andalusian outfit, with whom he made 149 appearances and scored 34 goals across all competitions.

With Barcelona, Rakitic won four LaLiga titles, four Copa del Rey titles and one Champions League winners medal.