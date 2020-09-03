Ivan Rakitic spoke about his departure from Barcelona and his hopes for his return to Sevilla at his re-introductory press conference.

"I spent six fantastic years at FC Barcelona. I am very thankful to them. But then, both the club (Sevilla) and myself it was important that we reached an agreement because I think it was the right moment to do it. I think I still have my best years ahead of me.

I am also very excited, so I thought it was the right moment for both of us. We only have to look forward and to work so that excitement can be translated in success."