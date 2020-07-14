PitchCam: Sergio Ramos Saves Madrid's Skin in Granada July 14, 2020 20:51 2:42 min Sergio Ramos lived up to his 'Captain Fantastic' reputation on Monday with a dramatic goal-line clearance to keep Real Madrid on course to win the LaLiga title. Real Madrid Sergio Ramos La Liga PitchCam -Latest Videos 1:12 min REPORT: Tottenham Look to Snatch Osimhen 2:42 min PitchCam: Ramos Saves Madrid's Skin in Granada 1:25 min Jovic Back for Real Madrid Following Quarantine 1:32 min Mahomes "Needed" To Use His Platform For Justice 0:46 min Report: PSG Seek Castagne As Meunier Replacement 1:15 min Report: Napoli Finalizing Deal For Osimhen 2:00 min Will Lack of Squad Depth Cost Barca LaLiga? 1:54 min REPORT: Rashford A Top Target For PSG 1:24 min Barcelona Unveil 2020-21 Kits 1:51 min Guardiola: Man City Deserve an Apology