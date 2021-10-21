CARLES PUYOL

Barcelona, 1999-2014

"My connection with Gerard [Pique] was immediate. Firstly, we connected off the pitch, then playing with him on it was very easy. He's an incredible player, he knows Barcelona's style of play like the back of his hand although he had played for other clubs. But he came through the ranks at La Masia, so he knew the system well. A brilliant player, for me one of the greatest center-backs of all time.”