Florentino Perez is sure Sergio Ramos will end his career at Real Madrid after leading them to their 34th LaLiga title on Thursday.

Los Blancos' 2-1 victory over Villarreal secured their first league title since 2016-17 as they brought great rivals Barcelona's grip on the trophy to a close.

Ramos was influential throughout the campaign, scoring five times in the previous 10 LaLiga games, to collect a fifth title-winners' medal.

Estoy muy orgulloso de este título. Porque a la victoria, en el fútbol y en la vida, se llega así: luchando juntos hasta el final. Mi recuerdo especial a todos nuestros aficionados fallecidos o que hayan perdido a seres queridos por el maldito virus. Va por vosotros.#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/vyQeERTyDU — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) July 17, 2020

The 34-year-old is out of contract at the end of next season and said he would like to finish his career with Madrid, though admitted it was dependent on what Perez wanted.

The club president is also keen for Ramos to end his playing days in the famous white shirt.

"Ramos will surely end his career at Madrid," Perez told Movistar.

"Although there is talk of that, it will not change, everyone is calm. He is more than a captain. He has led the team with enormous leadership."

Perez also hailed coach Zinedine Zidane for bringing the title back to the Spanish capital.

Zidane won LaLiga and three successive Champions Leagues in his first stint as boss and only returned in March last year after answering an SOS from Perez.

Though Madrid have not always been as thrilling to watch as in recent seasons, Perez knows the importance of the Frenchman.

"He has won a title every 19 games," he said.

"It is a blessing from heaven and that he is with us for a long time.

"They criticise him for what they want. We will continue to win titles."

Madrid have been relentless since the restart following the coronavirus-enforced break, winning all 10 of their matches, and Perez has been impressed by the team's consistency.

"We have trained well and we have had the mentality to return with the desire to win this title," he added.

"The strength we had has been seen by everyone. It will go down in Madrid's history."