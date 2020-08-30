Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal has withdrawn from the Spain squad after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 23-year-old confirmed on Sunday that he will be required to isolate at home and will miss La Roja's upcoming Nations League matches.

ℹ️ All players, coaching staff and first-team support staff took PCR and serological tests. Among the results, one has come back positive. The relevant health authorities were notified immediately. The new positive case is now self-isolating.#AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/EROKzVoz1i — Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) August 30, 2020

Spain face Germany in Stuttgart on September 3 before hosting Ukraine three days later.

"I want to communicate that I've had a positive result from my last test," Oyarzabal, who has seven caps, said via his official Instagram page.

"I have to be at home for a few days and I won't be able to go to the national team."

It is not yet clear whether Luis Enrique will call up a replacement, with Rodrigo Moreno, Adama Traore, Marco Asensio, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres his other attacking options in the squad.

Oyarzabal played in all but one of Sociedad's 38 LaLiga matches last season, scoring 10 goals and providing 11 assists, a tally bettered only by Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.