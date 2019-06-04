Real Madrid have announced the signing of Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported fee of €60million ($67million).

The 21-year-old forward is Los Blancos' third new arrival ahead of the 2019/20 season, following the signings of Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes.

In a statement, Real Madrid announced that the Serbia international "will be tied to the club for the next six seasons, until the 30th of June 2025."

