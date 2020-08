Real Sociedad have confirmed midfielder Martin Odegaard has been recalled by Real Madrid ahead of the new LaLiga season.

Odegaard joined Sociedad last year on a deal that ran for two seasons, although the second had to be ratified this year due to Spanish football regulations.

So much in so little time. You left a huge mark! We wish you all the best! Eskerrik asko, Martintxo 💙#AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/M5pSsq4Bfr — Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) August 12, 2020

It was reported that Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane decided he wanted the player at his disposal for 2020-21 following their Champions League exit at the hands of Manchester City.

Sociedad announced on Wednesday that the Norway star will be heading back to the Santiago Bernabeu after an "unforgettable season" in the Basque country.

"His goals, his football, his character, his effort and his humility have ensured Martin will be remembered with immense affection by all the Real family," the club said in a statement.

𝗠agic

𝗔gility

𝗥eal

𝗧alent

𝗜ntelligence

𝗡orth



And commitment. It has been a fantastic, unforgettable year. Tusen takk, Martintxo 🇳🇴#AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/KqJ1KyvAsB — Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) August 12, 2020

Odegaard said he had been "made to feel like just like a player from the youth team" during a hugely encouraging spell with the club.

The 21-year-old was one of the standout performers for La Real during their challenge for a Champions League place, although a poor run of results after the season resumed in June saw them finish sixth in LaLiga.

Odegaard scored four goals and assisted a further six in 31 league appearances in 2019-20.

Zidane is thought to be eager to bolster his midfield options for next term, but Madrid are not expected to make many signings in the off-season due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.