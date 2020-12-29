Ocampos Gives Sevilla Dream Start Against Villarreal December 29, 2020 17:12 0:54 min Lucas Ocampos scores from the penalty spot in 8' to give Sevilla an early lead over the Yellow Submarine. Villarreal Sevilla La Liga Lucas Ocampos -Latest Videos 1:07 min Neymar Denies New Year's Eve Party Reports 0:44 min Report: Arsenal Show Increased Interest In Isco 1:01 min Report: Arsenal Emerge As Option For Costa 0:54 min Ocampos Nets The Opener Against Villarreal 2:38 min Report: Spurs Eye Summer Move For Ramos 0:42 min Mourinho Confirms Bale Injury Setback 1:01 min Simeone Hails Costa Upon Atleti Exit 1:05 min Sports Burst - Messi: More Equal Than Others? 0:52 min Diego Costa Makes Atletico Madrid Exit 0:30 min By The Numbers: Tuchel's Time At PSG