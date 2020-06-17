Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak became the fastest goalkeeper to reach a century of LaLiga clean sheets after the team's 5-0 demolition of Osasuna.

Osasuna were put to the sword on Wednesday as Atletico star Oblak made history by keeping his 100th clean sheet from just 182 league appearances.

Slovenia international Oblak shattered the record set by Miguel Reina (222 matches).

100 - @atletienglish's Jan Oblak has become the goalkeeper with the fewest games needed to reach 100 clean sheets in @LaLigaEN history (182), surpassing Miguel Reina's record (100 clean sheets in 222 matches). Ace. pic.twitter.com/z8tfQDsG4N — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 17, 2020

Oblak has established himself as one of the world's best keepers since joining Atletico from Benfica in 2014.

The 27-year-old has tasted Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and Supercopa de Espana success with Atletico, while he was a Champions League runner-up in 2015-16.

Atletico are fourth in the LaLiga standings through 29 matches following their midweek rout of Osasuna.

Diego Simeone's men are two points clear in the fourth and final Champions League spot, though Real Sociedad are scheduled to face Deportivo Alaves on Thursday.