Neymar's 10 Best LaLiga Goals March 13, 2020 17:57 6:03 min Neymar scored an astounding 68 goals in 123 LaLiga appearances in his four seasons with FC Barcelona. Relive his 10 Best! Soccer Barcelona Neymar Highlights LaLiga Highlights -Latest Videos 0:30 min RFEF Asks LaLiga Clubs To Suspend All Activity 0:30 min PGA Announces Postponement Of Masters Tournament 4:31 min Cordeiro Resigns As US Soccer President 0:30 min UEFA Postpones UCL And UEL Matches 0:30 min Ligue 1 And 2 Suspended "Until Further Notice" 3:49 min Brawl Overshadows Scoreless Gremio-Internacional 3:08 min Racing Get 1-0 Win Over Alianza Lima 1:59 min All-Out Brawl Boils Out In Gremio-Internacional 3:27 min Nacional Get 1-0 Win Over Estudiantes De Merida 0:57 min Felipe Carballo Makes It 1-0 To Nacional