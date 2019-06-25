Philippe Coutinho addressed questions about Barcelona's reported interest in re-signing Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazil international, who joined the Ligue 1 club for a world-record $253million deal in 2017, has been linked with a move back to the LaLiga champions.

According to a report by Catalonia-based newspaper Sport, Neymar told his former Barca teammates that a return to the team was imminent, allegedly writing "Relax, I will come" in a WhatsApp group chat.

During a press conference ahead of Brazil's Copa America quarter-final clash with Paraguay, Coutinho appeared to quash the report, claiming that he and his club teammates have not discussed Neymar in their group chat.

"This group hasn't been too much active because the season is over," the 27-year-old said.

"When I had my birthday, it got a little bit active, now with [Leo Messi's] birthday it was the same. But we didn't have any comment [about Neymar]. Nothing."